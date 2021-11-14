Top seeds progress in Lease girls' Under-16 singles

TOP SEED Zara Ghuran secured a spot in the girls' Under-16 singles semi-finals, of the Lease Operators Ltd Junior Tennis Tournament, at the Trinidad Country Club in Maraval on Saturday.

Ghuran cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 quarter-final win over Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith while Kennedi McPhee triumphed over Bethany Salina with a 6-3, 6-3 result.

Second seed Christiana Hills also progressed as she swept Charis Salina 6-0, 6-0 while Brianna Harricharan won her match 6-0, 6-1.

In the girls’ Under-18 singles, second seed Jordan Dookie, Charlotte Ready and Ella Carrington also secured semi-final berths.

Dookie was almost perfect against Kryshelle Cudjoe as she won 6-1, 6-0. Ready beat Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph 6-3, 7-5 and Carrington got past Jade Ali6-0, 6-1.

In the boys’ Under-18 quarter-finals, the unseeded Christopher Roberts upset fourth ranked Drew Quashie 7-5, 6-0 while third seed Nathan Valdez bettered Nicholas Ready 6-3, 7-5.

Additionally, persistent rainfall interrupted play on several occasions on Saturday and forced the scheduled doubles matches to be pushed back to Sunday.

Matches continue on Sunday from 9am.

Other Results –

Boys Under-16 singles: B’Jorn Hall def. Alexander Merry 6-2, 6-4; Isaiah Boxill def. Callum Koylass 6-4, 6-3; Jaylon Chapman def. Deron Dumas 6-2, 6-1; Daniel Rahaman def. Benjamin Harragin 6-1, 6-1; Yeshowah Campbell-Smith def. Malcolm Prince 4-6, 6-1, 10-3; Jeremy Rawlins def. Jordell Chapman 6-3, 5-7, 10-5; James Hadden def. Aaron Subero 6-1, 6-2; Kayden Siewrattan def. Rajesh Sharma 6-2, 6-1; Luca DeNoon def. Daniel Rahaman 5-7, 6-2, 10-7.

Girls Under-16 singles: Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith def. Laura-Li Maillard 2-6, 6-2, 10-2; Charis Salina def. Abiqail Maillard 6-1, 7-5; Elyse Ferguson def. Naomi Ali 6-1, 6-2.

Boys Under-18 singles: Luca Shamsi def. Shae Millington 6-0, 6-0; Sebastien Byng def. Drew Wilson 6-0, 6-0.