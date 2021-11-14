Taylor leads West Indies to ODI sweep over Pakistan

WEST Indies women's captain Stafanie Taylor struck a century on Sunday to lead her team to a six-wicket win over Pakistan, in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) in Karachi. West Indies took the series 3-0.

Taylor slammed 102 not out off 117 deliveries as West Indies scored 226/4 in 44 overs, after limiting Pakistan to 225/7 in 50 overs.

Taylor, who belted 12 fours, shared an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 128 runs with Chedean Nation.

Nation ended on 51 not out off 67 balls with seven fours. Earlier in the innings, Hayley Matthews made 49 off 58 balls.

Anam Amin was the most successful bowler for Pakistan with 2/45 in ten overs.

Batting first, opener Muneeba Ali hit 58 off 88 balls with eight fours to guide Pakistan to 225/7 in 50 overs. Aliya Ruiz scored an unbeaten 44 off 57 deliveries to help get the home team past 200.

Shakera Selman (2/40) and Aaliyah Alleyne (2/41) were the best bowlers for West Indies, with two wickets apiece in their ten-over spells.

Taylor was the player of the match and all-rounder Matthews was the player of the series.

SUMMARISED SCORES

PAKISTAN WOMEN 225/7 (50 overs) (Muneeba Ali 58, Aliya Ruiz 44; Shakera Selman 2/40, Aaliyah Alleyne 2/41) vs WEST INDIES WOMEN 226/4 (44 overs) (Stafanie Taylor 102 not out, Chedean Nation 51 not out, Hayley Matthews 49; Anam Amin 2/45) West Indies Women won by six wickets