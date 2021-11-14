One killed, another wounded during the weekend

Police are investigating the murder of a Cocorite man after he was shot dead on Sunday morning.

According to reports, a resident found Wayne Simmons, 43, of Harding Place Cocorite, with one gunshot in his upper body around 8 am near his home. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In a separate incident residents of upper Smith Hill Carenage heard two loud explosions around 11.40 pm on Saturday. Shortly after, a man was found with a gunshot wound to his stomach off the roadway near Smith Hill, Carenage.

He was taken to the St James Health Facility by his relatives. He was then transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Investigations into both incidents are continuing.