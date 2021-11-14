Just Exhale shocks ’em in Guineas

Just Exhale, ridden by Nela Mohammed, seems to be breathing a sigh of relief as he won the Guineas at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima on Saturday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

JUST EXHALE, with odds of 17/1, produced a shock victory in the Guineas on Saturday, at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

This was the feature race of the Arima Race Club (ARC) Race Day 10 agenda.

Super Bird (3/5) was the odds-on favourite to capture the $50,000 Guineas, while Arsalan was 2/1 and Patta Patta.

Under sunny conditions at Santa Rosa Park, Super Bird, with Brian Boodramsingh aboard, sped to an early lead, in the 1800-metre race, with Marvel Vigor, ridden by Dillon Khelawan, and Patta Patta, with Ronald Ali aboard, next. Just Exhale, ridden by Nela Mohammed, was at the back of the seven-horse field, entering the first bend.

Patta Patta and Marvel Vigor moved ahead of Just Exhale, with 1200 metres to go, but Just Exhale, on the outside, started to pick up momentum on the back stretch.

On the final bend, Just Exhale smoothly strolled to the front and it was all over bar the shouting, as the three-year-old colt, trained by Terrance Thomas, finished in a time of one minute 57 seconds, with Stroke of Luck, ridden by Kimal Santo, almost five lengths back in second place.

Arsalan, Patta Patta, Super Bird, Coup D’Etat and Marvel Vigor completed the field.

Boodramsingh was the most successful jockey on the day with three wins, while John O’Brien was the leading trainer with three victories.

The 2021 ARC season will continue on November 27 with Race Day 11.