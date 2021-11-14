Gillette to continue as ASATT president

ASATT president Lindsay Gillette - Roger Jacob

LINDSAY GILLETTE retained his post as president of the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) after Saturday’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elections at Cascadia Hotel in St Ann’s.

Gillette ousted lone presidential contender Jason Wickham, leader of The Aquatic Alliance, at the polls. Additionally, Gillette’s entire slate swept the elections as all incumbent officers successfully retained their respective posts.

They are Joseph McLeod (first vice-president), Shirla Lamorell-Lyons (second vice-president), Gregory Mitchell (general secretary), Natasha Jagdeo (treasurer), Raymond Garcia (assistant secretary/treasurer) and Gresha Gonzales (public relations officer).

The new executive will serve a one-year term.

Attempts to contact Gillette on Saturday for a reaction on his landslide victory proved futile.