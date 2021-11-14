Australia beat New Zealand to clinch maiden T20 World Cup title

Australian cricketers celebrate after winning the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final against New Zealand, in Dubai, UAE, on Sunday. (AP Photo) -

AUSTRALIA are T20 World Cup champions.

On Sunday, in the final against New Zealand in Dubai, the Aussies won their maiden title in the format with an eight-wicket victory.

It is the second major final New Zealand have lost over the past two years after falling to England in the 2019 International Cricket Council 50-over tournament.

On Sunday, New Zealand scored 172/4 in 20 overs with captain Kane Williamson lashing 85 off 48 balls with ten fours and three sixes.

Opener Martin Guptill pitched in with 28 off 35 balls. Williamson started his innings slowly, but then went into second gear to help New Zealand post a competitive total.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood grabbed 3/16 in four overs.

In reply, Australia lost captain Aaron Finch for just five in the third over.

However, New Zealand struggled to take wickets as David Warner and Mitchell Marsh combined to put on 92 runs for the second wicket that put Australia in control.

Warner struck four fours and three sixes in his knock of 53 off 38 balls, before he was dismissed with the score on 107 in the 13th over.

Marsh found an able partner in Glenn Maxwell as the pair guided Australia to 173/2 in 18.5 overs to claim the crown.

Left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult grabbed 2/18 in four overs for New Zealand.

SUMMARISED SCORES

NEW ZEALAND 172/4 (20 overs) (Kane Williamson 85, Martin Guptill 28; Josh Hazlewood 3/16) vs AUSTRALIA 173/2 (18.5 overs) (Mitchell Marsh 77 not out, David Warner 53; Trent Boult 2/18) Australia won by eight wickets