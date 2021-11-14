8 more dead, 345 infected

EIGHT more people died from covid19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported in its daily update on Sunday.

In all, some 1,858 people have died from the virus since March, last year. The ministry also reported an additional 345 covid19 cases. These were taken from samples obtained between November 10-13.

For the past four days the number of cases surpassed 400 each day.

The total number of active positive cases as of Sunday afternoon were 6,831.

It was also reported that 632,313 people received their first shot of a two-dose vaccine, while 588,501 received their second dose and 38,686 received their only shot of a single dose vaccine. Seemingly specifying booster shots, the ministry said 3,559 people had got "an additional primary dose."

The release also reported that 83 were at step-down facilities while 89 were in state quarantine facilities and 5,980 were in home self-isolation.

From Wednesday to Sunday, the numbers of new positive cases each day were respectively 512, 509, 535, 403 and 345. Therefore in five days 2,304 people became infected.

That period also saw a death toll each day respectively of 12, 12, 10, 22 and eight people, totalling 64 people dead in five days.

Since the start of the pandemic, some 413,488 tests have been done, revealing 62,267 covid19 positive cases, of whom 53,578 have recovered. The country now has 6,831 active positive cases.