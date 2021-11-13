Tobago's covid19 cases climb to 355

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s active covid19 cases climbed to 355 after seven new cases were confirmed overnight.

The island’s covid19 death toll stands at 106.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA's Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are now 24 patients in state isolation, 327 in home isolation and four in ICU. Four patients have been discharged.

The division said to date a total of 17,664 people in Tobago have been tested for covid19. Of that number, 3,528 have tested positive. There are 3,067 recovered patients.

To date, a total of 22, 791 people on the island have been partially vaccinated while 21, 628 are fully vaccinated.