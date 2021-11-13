Time to look for young cricket talent

THE EDITOR: I join other West Indian cricket fans in extending best wishes to the older and great batsmen on the West Indies senior team. I thoroughly enjoyed their exploits as tenure they brought honour and glory over the years to the WI.

However, I agree with former TT Red Force manager and national cricketer Roland Sampath, who said the selectors must focus on a new era of young talent. Chris Gayle must find the form to retire in glory after hitting so many sixes. Players like Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard apparently did not take their Omega 3 capsules during the T20 World Cup, even though age was a factor.

In the games against England and Sri Lanka there seemed to be a dismal atmosphere in the WI camp and there was a lack of comradery and team spirit.

Captain Pollard rightfully said they have not done justice to their talent. Being bundled out for 55 runs is unacceptable. Yes, in a game there are winners and losers, but fans didn’t expect such a defeat and the early exit.

The selectors must do a broader and deeper scouting process for young cricket talent. That still exists in each island of the Caribbean.

GREGORY J NEPTUNE

Tacarigua