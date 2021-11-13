The Huddle Room partners with Maracas Bake and Shark Ltd

Maracas bake and shark ready to be served to patrons. -

Ever feel for bake and shark but, for some reason, you're unable to make the Maracas trip. There is now one new location you can get that dish without going to Maracas.

Maracas Bake and Shark Limited partnered with Chaguanas bar and lounge The Huddle Room to bring the popular local dish to Central.

A media release said, The Huddle Room located at 12-13 Endeavour Road, Chaguanas reopened on October 18 and launched its safe zone experience in partnership with Maracas Bake and Shark Limited on November 5.

It added that the bar and lounge will serve vaccinated dining and bar patrons, operating as a full safe zone, based on the national guidelines and unvaccinated patrons will be served via its walk-in service and/or parking lot pickup.

"Maracas Bake and Shark Limited is owned and operated by the husband-and-wife team of Kurt and Térésa Scotland, and they have now partnered with Leonardo Reyes of The Huddle Room to create a trio that is changing the flavour profile of central’s menu options.

"This partnership will provide patrons with one of our nation’s most-craved foods – bake and shark – along with other menu options such as king fish and shrimp that can be paired with bake, aloo pie or fries. There’s even more at the Central location, with a myriad of daily rotating lunch menu options including barbecued chicken, Chinese style rice, roti, curry chicken, pelau, and stewed chicken," it said.

The release said the Huddle Room is an extension of the Maracas Bake and Shark flagship in Woodbrook.

Catering and delivery services are also available for businesses and small gatherings, it said.