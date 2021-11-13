THA unable to find specialist staff for Roxborough Hospital

In this file photo, Prime Minister Dr Rowley, centre, tours the Roxborough Hospital with Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine and other officials in January. - Photo courtesy THA

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine has admitted the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development is “struggling” to fully open the Roxborough Hospital, owing to the lack of specialist medial officers.

The $98 million hospital, which was commissioned by the Prime Minister in January, is expected to begin full operations this month.

Davidson-Celestine, the division’s line secretary, told a health briefing on October 26 that the Tobago Regional Health Authority’s acting CEO Wesley Orr and its deputy chair Beverly Nola-Adams reported that engaging executive staff at the hospital was completed.

She added imaging services had already begun.

“The point I am making is that we have started some of the operations at the Roxborough Hospital and we should see full operation by at least November 15,” Davidson-Celestine had said at the briefing.

But speaking at a political meeting in Whim on Thursday night to endorse Kelvon Morris, the party’s candidate for the Darrel Spring/Whim electoral district in the December 6 THA election, Davidson-Celestine admitted finding specialist medical staff for the hospital has been challenging.

In order to meet this demand, she said a new THA administration, under her watch as Chief Secretary, will introduce ten scholarships on a annual basis so that young people can be trained in specialised areas.

“I want to tell all of you young people out there that I will ensure under my leadership that we have ten scholarships on a yearly basis so that our young people can be trained in the subjects or specialise in areas for which we are lacking and moreso, in the areas that we want to build out in Tobago,” she said.

“Being the secretary in the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, we struggling to open the Roxborough Hospital. We can find nurses, we can find cleaners, we can find wards maids but we cannot find specialist medical officers. And so we need people who are specialised in paediatrics. We need people who are specialised accident and emergency. We need people who are specialised in gynaecological care and that is why we will ensure that we create ten scholarships for persons not only specialising but in other areas as well.”

Davidson-Celestine said the scholarships will include environmental management and engineering “because the world over is moving to green technology and to green energy and Tobago must not be left behind.”