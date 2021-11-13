PM: Parliament to lift SoE on Wednesday

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. Photo courtesy Office of the Prime Minister -

THE Prime Minister announced that the state of emergency (SoE) will be lifted on November 17, some 12 days before it was set to expire.

Dr Rowley made this announcement even though Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh conceded that the national covid19 vaccination programme has stalled and Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Richards said occupancy levels in the parallel health system (established to deal with covid19) now stands at 86 per cent.

They made their respective statements during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's. Referring to Deyalsingh and Richards' statements, Rowley said, "We are in a very dangerous place."

Notwithstanding the reality of medical personnel being burnt out and high numbers of unvaccinated people putting the parallel health care system under stress, Rowley said the response is not to return to any kind of lockdown but increase efforts to vaccinate the 600,000 unvaccinated people in TT and rigorously enforce covid19 protocols through the public health regulations.

Against that background, Rowley said all form of parties and public fetes remain banned, with police having the authority to crack down on any such events wherever they happen.

Beaches and rivers will remain closed for now. But Dr Rowley said public pools, where many people have therapy treatment, will be reopened only to covid19-vaccinated people. Contact sports also remain banned for the time being.

Capacities within places of worship will be increased to 50 per cent, in accordance with public health regulations. While the number of people who can assemble in public stays at ten, Rowley said 25 people will be allowed to be at the graveside for funerals.

Rowley said sectors of the economy which have been reopened, including businesses in covid19-safe zones, will continue to operate as they are now.

While acknowledging people's right not to be vaccinated, Rowley said these people must also accept the consequences of not getting vaccinated.

The SoE was first declared on May 15. The House met on May 24 to extend it to August 29 and subsequently met on August 25 to extend the SoE to November 29.

Under the Constitution, further extensions of the SoE require a three-fifths majority vote in the House and in the Senate. Such a scenario would require support from the Opposition.