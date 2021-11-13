Please think about your neighbours

THE EDITOR: Open letter to the good citizens of TT.

I kindly ask you to please think about your neighbours when making certain decisions.

We all have a social responsibility when it comes to our environment and being our brother’s keeper. Some of my relatives are living in areas where their neighbours have overflowing water tanks and the water goes straight into their galleries or by their walls.

Here is an idea: buy a float to put in your tanks so that when WASA decides to grace you with water, once your tank is full the water will not be spilling over.

We are living in 2021, please be more responsible. A float, or whatever is the proper name of the device is, is not that expensive. Why should you be allowing water to waste whole day and others are unable to get water?

Be responsible now. Your overflowing water is affecting your neighbours and can cause sink holes.

Also, there are too many empty lots of land with overgrown bush. Get the bush cut, please. Or can people contact the local regional corporations to get the bush cut on private properties?

What if the piece of land is in a court matter with no clear owner declared as yet? Or what if the owner has died?

We need to get the bush cut since people could hide in it to commit crimes. Can we please be more socially responsible?

J ALI

via e-mail