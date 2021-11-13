New ASATT executive to be elected on Saturday

ASATT president Lindsay Gillette - Roger Jacob

THE AMATEUR Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) will host its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and election at Cascadia Hotel in St Ann’s on Saturday from 3 pm.

Incumbent president Lindsay Gillette is being challenged by former ASATT administrator and leader of The Aquatic Alliance, Jason Wickham. The latter’s slate is contesting all seven positions on the ASATT executive.

Chantal Ross-Thomas (secretary), Raymond Garcia (treasurer), Danielle Cozier (assistant secretary/treasurer), Shawn Pouchet (first vice-president), Ryan Smith (second vice-president) and Natasha Williams (public relations) vie for the remaining positions.

The incumbents are Gillette, Joseph McLeod (first vice-president), Shirla Lamorell-Lyons (second vice-president), Gregory Mitchell (general secretary), Natasha Jagdeo (treasurer), Raymond Garcia (assistant secretary/treasurer) and Gresha Gonzales (public relations officer).

The new executive will serve a one-year term.