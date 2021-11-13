HoF must be preserved– not sold

The Home of Football in Couva -

THE EDITOR: The suggestion to sell the Home of Football (HoF) as a means of paying off a major part of the TTFA $98.5 million debt is certainly short-sighted and of serious concern to me. Efforts must be made to save the HoF for it's original purpose.

It is to be seen as an achievement and legacy, something of a first, certainly for a small country.

The sale, if it were to become reality, will satisfy an immediate need no doubt. But looking down the road and the well-established viability of real estate, one is led to believe serious thinking is needed here.

An evaluation of the prospective price of that property in a few years, I am certain, will see selling it off today as having been bad business, which we will live to regret when in a few years the area will have been converted to its potential via its strategic position.

The quite obvious question is: what does the TTFA do in the short or immediate term? Brainstorming is likely to produce a solution. I have a suggestion and am willing to discuss it with the relevant authorities. Likewise, others will come up with ideas that are attainable and advisable.

For now, please let us see the HoF as an achievement to be appreciated, preserved, monitored, improved and to become a legacy.

President of FIFA Gianni Infantino remarked at the formal opening of the HoF in 2019, "Trinidad and Tobago is the capital of the world today,” in an obvious reference to the worldwide all-embracing and participating activities of football.

We, in the words of the Sniper's calypso, Portrait of Trinidad, are "small but overwhelming in worth" and have the opportunity here to show the world what we did and can do.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

via e-mail