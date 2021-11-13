Health Ministry clarifies third vaccine dose

A box of Sinopharm vaccines. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Ministry of Health on Friday said the need for some people to receive a third primary vaccine dose, does not affect vaccinated patrons from accessing safe zones.

In a media release, the ministry said “at this time” the additional dose does not affect a person’s vaccination status and the country will be informed if that changes. The release said those who previously fit into the category of fully vaccinated before the introduction of the third shot, will continue to be considered fully vaccinated at this time.

“The public will be advised if there are any changes to this policy. A person is therefore considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receipt of the number doses of a covid19 vaccine.”

On Wednesday technical director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, Dr Avery Hinds, said those who received the Sinopharm vaccine, a third primary dose is recommended for those 60 and over .

Sinopharm recipients who are moderately or severely immunocompromised will also be targeted one-three months after their second dose he said. Those who fit this category and have only received their single dose will be contacted at the end of a moth to three months.

Those who received the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, or Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and are moderately to severely immunocompromised, will be targeted one-three months after their final dose as well.

The immunocompromised include those with cancer and transplant patients and people who are HIV-positive or living with any other immune deficiency.

WHO IS FULLY VAXXED?

The ministry, in a separate release on Friday, sought to clarify information in the public domain regarding the definition of a fully vaccinated person.

A fully vaccinated individual, the ministry said, is defined as one who has received the required number of doses of a WHO-approved covid19 vaccine and two weeks have passed since the final recommended vaccine dose was received.

FULLY VAXXED IF:

VACCINE REQUIRED DOSES

* Johnson & Johnson One dose

* Astra Zeneca (AZ) Two doses

* Pfizer Two doses

* Moderna Two doses

* Sinopharm Two doses

* Covaxin Two doses

* 1st dose AZ and 2nd dose Pfizer One dose each in that order

* 1st dose AZ and 2nd dose Moderna One dose each in that order