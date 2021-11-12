Tobago's active covid19 cases rise to 352

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago’s active covid19 cases has risen to 352 after 26 new cases emerged overnight.

The island’s covid19 death toll remains at 106.

In a statement on Friday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are now 26 patients in state isolation, 324 in home isolation and two in ICU. Twenty-four patients have been discharged.

The division said to date, 17, 563 people have been tested for covid19 on the island, of whom 3,521 have tested positive. There are 3,063 recovered patients.

A total of 22,739 people in Tobago have been partially vaccinated and 21, 528 are fully vaccinated.