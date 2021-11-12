Tobago, remember NAR promise

THE EDITOR: In the build-up to the 1986 general election Public Services Association (PSA) members were demanding a 15 per cent increase in salaries from then prime minister George Chambers.

The Prime Minister’s response was simply that it was not possible given the downturn in the economy, especially since the price of oil had dipped to US$9 a barrel.

I recall the vociferous demands and protest by the then PSA leadership for the salary increase from the Government while the opposition National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) promised it would implement the increase, if elected.

Mariano Browne, in his article on December 12 in the Guardian, reviewed the then situation when he stated, “The 1981-86 PNM administration, fearing social unrest, did not adjust expenditures, preferring instead to achieve a soft landing by maintaining a wide-ranging subsidy regime.”

He added, “When energy prices collapsed in 1986, so too did the soft landing and the PNM suffered a landslide electoral defeat in 1986.”

However, in less than four months after its 33-3 victory, the newly minted NAR government had to face reality since it had to make drastic decisions in order to cope with the dreaded economic situation.

Political history tells us the “One Love” NAR government did not implement the promised 15 per cent salary increase. Instead it slashed public servants’ salaries by ten per cent across the board and completely removed their cost of living allowance (COLA).

Pandemonium erupted in the city as public servants and by extension the national population reacted angrily to what they described as a betrayal of a promise which was made before the election. They renamed the NAR Never Again Robinson.

What transpired after is now part of political memory. It signalled the death of the NAR and political demise of many of associates.

These undisputed facts are presented for the benefit of the electorate in Tobago, especially the youths who were not born at the time the upheaval occurred in TT. Winston Churchill once said “those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.” Without an ounce of shame I note the exact same premise the NAR used long ago.

I am not going to delve into the ridiculous promise put forward by the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) that THA employees would receive extra money in their bank accounts before Christmas in addition to $10 million for every district on the island.

All right-thinking citizens know that and God’s face they will never see and if the PDP wins the election then Tobagonians will be seen as gullible and downright foolish.

It will be a bad reflection on Tobago, the island that produced a president, two prime ministers, a chief justice, several permanent secretaries, a head of the public service, a commissioner of police, a chief fire officer, ambassadors, high commissioners and a number of senior public officials.

The call for change for the sake of change could only have a devastating effect – Tobagonians may get what they ask for but would definitely lose what they have now.

Given what the Rowley PNM Government has provided for Tobago over the last six years, there is absolutely no justification for voting against the PNM in the upcoming election.

A word to the wise.

ASHTON FORD

former MP, Arima