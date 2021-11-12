Man, 22, charged with Enterprise murder

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, instructed the police on Thursday night to charge a 22-year-old man with the murder of an Enterprise pensioner.

Kevon Julien is expected to face a Chaguanas magistrate on Friday charged with the chopping death of Olyster Wilson, 68, a relative.

On Saturday, two days after Wilson was attacked at his home at Bhagaloo Street, he died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope. The suspect surrendered to police the same day.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police interviewed several people. Cpl Phillip and W/Cpl King of the Central Division led investigations.

On Thursday evening, legal officer Kyrn Lewis of the Homicide Bureau Region III submitted the file and got the advice for police to charge the suspect.