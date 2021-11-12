It's stampede time at UNC

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: The opposition UNC continues to get its wires crossed, sending conflicting messages to the population.

Recently an Opposition spokesman had the temerity to question the credentials of Independent senators and suggested the President appoints senators who are representatives of different groupings and different areas of expertise. If the Opposition spokespeople had read the Constitution they would realise that is exactly what the President takes into consideration in making selections.

It is not in the remit of the Opposition to tell the President who should be appointed as Independent senators. However, if it is advocating a different method of selection that requires constitutional change, the UNC should signal its intentions instead of continuing savage attacks on the Office of the President and by extension the other independent institutions.

The Opposition should also remember that when it held office in 2010-2015 it had a constitutional majority to make the necessary changes but chose to ignore certain issues.

In fact, instead of concentrating on the composition of Independent senators, the UNC should look into reforming its own selection process which has produced the weakest members in both Houses since the introduction of adult suffrage in TT.

Another spokesman is now advocating that the President withdraws some of her nominations as members of the Police Service Commission (PSC) because of conflicts of interest. This comes from the very party which only recently accused the President of acting unconstitutionally when it alleged the President “withdrew” a list before sending it to Parliament.

The opposition UNC, under the failed leadership of Kamla Persad-Bissessar, must realise that any objections to nominees to the PSC must be debated in the correct forum, that is Parliament, and not in the safety of any hardly viewed or listened to press conference. The UNC must articulate its objections in the House and, in accordance with its currently held views, be brave enough to vote “no” instead of taking the coward’s way out by abstaining.

The mavericks of the UNC must be corralled as the party is now in stampede mode.

RABINDRA MOONAN

San Fernando