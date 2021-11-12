Gustavo releases Straight Forward

Gustavo -

David Adams, the elder brother of entertainer Mr Renzo, has released a new single, called Straight Forward.

Adams has been an artist manager for some time, managing his brother’s career since 2000. Now, having embarked on a music career of his own a few years ago, the Venezuelan-born Adams has created the character alias of Gustavo.

“This is music for the world,” said Adams on the release of the new single. The track comes complete with a new music video and is collaboratively sung with reggaeton artist Jeico – a fellow Venezuelan.

“He doesn’t speak English; this is pure reggaeton,” said Adams. This adds to the undiluted authenticity of the track.

For Adams, the creation of a stage and digital character was necessary, since, off stage, in business mode, his personality is somewhat rigid.

“This character, Gustavo, is full of himself,” admits Adams, as he speaks of the alter ego he shares his image with. Gustavo, according to the team behind Adams, is suave and chilled, and so sure of himself that he is undeterred by anything that may take place around him.

“He’s truly something to see,” said Adams.

Alter egos aren’t uncommon in the entertainment industry. After all, right here in the Caribbean we’ve been met with Destra’s Lucy and Fay Ann Lyons' Silver Surfer characters. In the United States, Sasha Fierce often makes her presence felt when Beyonce hits the stage. For David Adams, Gustavo is the stage personality he sometimes wishes he could be on a daily basis.

Having migrated to Trinidad at a young age, Adams understands the tumultuous situation that Venezuelans continue to grapple with. He says there is no economy there and with that comes spiralling crime that has proven uncontrollable. Trinidad is his home, he says, and he does not feel the same will take place here, saying once relations with the US are maintained and there are no trade embargoes placed on a country, it is highly unlikely that citizens of that country will see anything remotely close to what has been playing out in Venezuela.

Adams is not ignorant of problems faced by people around the world and believes music is very important amid the current climate that everyone is now facing.

"Music is part of our happiness and it’s very necessary. When you have stress, you have ailments and so music is really important. I pray for us to come out of this situation. In the US events are going on now, and I believe vaccination is a personal choice that we all, as individuals, have to decide upon.”

Straight Forward was produced by Prince Pronto of Tyrpp Records and written by Pronto, Rheone Elbourne, Jazeel Christopher, Gustavo and Jeico.

Visuals for the track are now available on YouTube, and is accessible via all streaming platforms.