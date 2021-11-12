'Curfew' for Chaguanas man accused of beating, choking girlfriend

File photo

A 25-year-old Chaguanas man accused of beating, choking and locking his girlfriend in a bedroom was put under a "curfew" on Friday and told to stay away from his girlfriend.

He is accused of beating, choking and locking her in a bedroom at their apartment on Tuesday.

The man, who runs a car wash in the Endeavour district, appeared virtually before senior Magistrate Adrian Darmanie in the Chaguanas Magistrates Court on charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, false imprisonment and choking with intent.

The three charges were laid indictably. The man’s name will not be revealed to protect the identity of his alleged victim.

In his application for bail, the man’s attorney, Bhimal Maharajh, said his client would move to his mother’s home in Aranguez, as there were concerns about the alleged victim’s safety and they lived together in the same apartment.

He was granted bail of $200,000 to be approved by a clerk of the peace, or a cash alternative of $20,000.

Darmanie also ordered the man to cease contact with the woman and not go within 200 metres of her. He was also put under a "curfew" from 10 pm- 6 am.

The summary of evidence presented to the court alleged that on November 9, at 6.30 pm, the man and his girlfriend were at their apartment when they had an argument.

He then allegedly pulled her by the hair into the bedroom, choked her, beat and cuffed her, then locked her in the room before leaving.

The police were contacted and the man was arrested. The woman was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility, where she was treated and discharged. She was then taken to the Chaguanas police station, where she made a formal report.

After investigations, on Thursday, the man was cautioned. He remained silent and then charged with the offences.

He will return to court on December 9.