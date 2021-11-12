Cudjoe congratulates Nigel Paul on historic boxing medal

TT heavyweight boxer Nigel Paul (R) and Turkey's Berat Acar box during the International Boxing Association World Championships 2021+92kg quater-final match in Belgrade, Serbia, on November 2. - Photo courtesy AIBA

MINISTER of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe has congratulated Trinidad and Tobago boxer and Olympian Nigel Paul on capturing the bronze medal in the super heavyweight +92kg category at the 2021 International Boxing Association World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, last week.

In a media release, Cudjoe said, “Paul’s historic win is a great achievement. It reflects his determination, hard work, and commitment to his craft despite the global pandemic. He continues to persevere and compete at the highest level.” Paul became the first boxer from TT to win a medal at a world championship event.

The sport minister also acknowledged the effort of national boxers Aaron Prince, Donnel Phillip, Anthony Joseph and Blessing Waldropt who also competed at the championships. Cudjoe also highlighted the effort of coaches Reynold Cox and Rolston Dopwell and the TT Amateur Boxing Association.

She reaffirmed that the “Government of TT remains committed to providing support to our athletes.”