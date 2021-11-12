Child protection information now available at public libraries

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy handed over child protection material to Paula Greene, executive director of NALIS. - Nalis

The Child Affairs Division of the Ministry for Gender and Child Affairs has distributed 2,655 child protection booklets, workbooks and posters to the National Library and Information Systems Authority (NALIS).

In a statement Thursday, it said the donation was made as part of the division's aggressive sensitisation and awareness campaign.

“The child protection material consisted of My Book of Rights, the Mental Health Workbooks and posters. The material will be distributed to the 25 libraries across Trinidad and Tobago and will serve their respective communities.”

It said the material features the right and responsibilities of children, mental health tips, games, puzzles, and hotline numbers such as Children’s Authority (996) and TTPS (999).

“This campaign forms part of the division’s continued effort to safeguard the children of TT and put an end to child abuse in all its forms.”

The electronic versions of the child protection material are available for download for all children nationwide at http://opm-gca.gov.tt/Child/ChildZone.