Chief Sec: PDP's Baynes making excuses for not performing

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis -

THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has rejected claims by Progressive Democratic Patriots candidate for Bethel/New Grange Terance Baynes that he was unable to provide certain amenities for his electoral district over the past ten months because he was not a secretary.

Addressing a PNM political meeting in Whim on Thursday night, Dennis argued an assemblyman does not have to be a secretary to be an effective representative.

“I am hearing a recording going around with the candidate for Bethel/New Grange Terance Baynes saying he was on the outside and he didn’t have access to resources and all kinds of foolishness,” he said.

Dennis said despite not being a secretary, Kelvon Morris, the PNM’s candidate for Darrel Spring/Whim in the December 6 THA election, has performed exceptionally well as an assemblyman in the electoral district over the past ten months.

He said since entering the assembly, Morris, who won the former Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden seat in the January 25 THA election, has initiated several projects to help residents who have been badly affected by the covid19 pandemic. These include a district contingency fund, food/clothing drive and skills database registry.

“I am saying that this assemblyman (Morris), though a PNM assemblyman, was not part of the executive council. He was secretary of no division, but as an assemblyman he was able to collaborate with his colleagues. He was even able to collaborate with the private sector and even dig deep into his pockets at times to represent the interest of the people.”

He added, “Kelvon Morris made absolutely no excuses because, of course, when you sign up for this job, yuh eh sign up to be no secretary. The people vote for you as an assemblyman and, therefore, as an assemblyman, you have a responsibility to assist the people in your electoral district.”

Dennis urged Tobagonians to be wary of “those kinds of assemblymen who will come to you and say to you that because I wasn’t a secretary, I couldn’t do this and I couldn’t do that.”

He said over the years, the PNM THA administration has facilitated development in every electoral district across Tobago.

“The Roxborough Administrative Complex is not in a PNM area. The Parlatuvier jetty is not in a PNM area. All those retaining walls built in the east to treat with landslides, those were not in PNM areas and I am saying when it comes to us PNM people and this PNM administration, we develop every single area of Tobago.”