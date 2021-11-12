Chanderpaul named WI Rising Stars U-19 batting consultant

Shivnarine Chanderpaul -

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has appointed West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul as a batting consultant for the West Indies Rising Stars U-19s high-performance camp in Antigua. The team is preparing for the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup to be hosted in the Caribbean in January and February 2022.

Chanderpaul, who had an outstanding international career, is the most capped player in West Indies Test history. He played 164 matches and made 11,867 runs at an average of 51.37. He is the newest member of the coaching staff, headed by Floyd Reifer, and will be part of this preparation period, which runs from November 15 to 28 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Jimmy Adams, CWI’s Director of Cricket said: “We want to welcome Shivnarine Chanderpaul to the Rising Stars U-19s group and we look forward to him working with our young players at this critical stage in their development pathway.

"Shiv has a tremendous amount of cricketing knowledge and know-how and he will be a great addition to the coaching staff. We already have another icon of the game in Sir Curtly Ambrose, who has been involved with the squad since the camp in August, as well as several other outstanding coaches.”

The selection panel has named 28 players for this camp following the previous camp and trial matches held in August. This includes two newcomers who will be assessed by the coaches and selectors – Jaden Leacock, a right-arm fast-medium bowler and right-hand batter; and Kevin Wickham, a right-hand batter and right-arm wrist spinner.

Robert Haynes, CWI’s lead selector for the West Indies Rising Stars U-19s said: “Having had a month-long camp in Antigua in August followed by the 18-man West Indies Under-19 squad tour of England, I am looking forward to see the continued progress and improvements of the various players as well as to interact with them to understand their thinking and approach to the game.” Haynes added: “The two-week camp will include four practice matches along with continued skills and physical development, and it’s an opportunity for all players invited to stake a claim for selection for the series at home and the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.”

West Indies Rising Stars squad:

Onaje Amory (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)

Anderson Amurdan (Right-hand opening bat)

Ackeem Auguste (Left-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin)

Justin Beckford (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)

Teddy Bishop (Right-hand opening bat)

Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (Right-hand bat/wicket-keeper)

Jaden Carmichael (Right-hand bat/left-arm spin)

McKenny Clarke (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast)

Rivaldo Clarke (Right-hand bat/wicket-keeper)

Amrit Dass (Right-hand bat/left-arm chinaman)

Giovonte Depeiza (Right-hand bat/left-arm spin)

Nathan Edward (Left-hand bat/left-arm fast-medium)

Andel Gordon (Right-hand bat/left-arm medium-pace)

Sion Hackett (Right-hand bat/right-arm medium-fast)

Justin Jagessar (Right-hand bat)

Jordan Johnson (Left-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin)

Kyle Kissoondath (Right-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin)

Johann Layne (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast-medium)

Jaden Leacock (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast-medium)

Nicholas Lewin (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)

Anderson Mahase (Left-hand bat/left-arm spin)

Matthew Nandu (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)

Shaqkere Parris (Right-hand bat/wicket-keeper)

Kelvin Pittman (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast-medium)

Shiva Sankar (Right-hand bat/right-arm medium-fast)

Vasant Singh (Right-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin)

Isai Thorne (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast)

Kevin Wickham (Right-hand bat/right-arm wrist spin)

Team management:

Floyd Reifer (head coach)

Rohan Nurse (assistant coach)

Sir Curtly Ambrose (assistant coach – bowling)

Shiv Chanderpaul (batting consultant)

Steve Liburd (assistant coach – fielding)

Ryan Austin (assistant coach – spin bowling)

Jamal Smith (assistant coach – wicket-keeping)

Junie Mitcham (team manager)

Gregory Seales (strength and conditioning coach)

Lyndon Knights (physiotherapist)

Avenesh Seetaram (team analyst)

Jelani Robertson (mental skills coach)