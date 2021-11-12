Aldred launches Illuminations

Landscape artist Joanna Aldred latest exhibition, Illuminations opens at Horizons Art Gallery on November 16.

Aldred was born to John and Helen Humphrey in 1957. After attending Bishop's High school in Trinidad, she was formally trained at the Laguna Beach School of Art in California. She was also awarded a scholarship by the Field Naturalists' Society to attend a painting from nature course under renowned bird illustrator, Arthur Singer at the Asa Wright Nature Centre in the heart of the rainforest said a media release.

Aldred is well known for her colourful oil paintings of Trinidad and Tobago’s rainforests, the islands’ dramatic coastlines, rustic landscapes and colonial buildings. Her artistic influences include the 19th century painter Michel Jean Cazabon, Van Gogh and the French impressionists. Her greatest inspiration, however, is derived from her love of her homeland – its nature, old architecture and the vibrant energies of light and colour. Over time, Aldred’s style has become more expressive with the use of bolder brush strokes and stronger colours.

Her art has been exhibited internationally and collectors from all over the world have acquired her paintings – including one which hangs in the Vatican and a diptych recently purchased by Oxford’s Professor Catherine Green, creator of the AstraZeneca covid vaccine.

Illuminations launches virtually on November 16 at 6.30 pm at Horizons Art Gallery. This live interactive event can be viewed online via Facebook, and viewers are encouraged to participate by message with questions and comments. The artist will be on hand to discuss her work and respond to viewers. You can access the show on the night via the link: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

The exhibition can also be viewed in person in safe, comfortable surroundings at Horizons Art Gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James until November 27. Opening hours are 8.30 am to 5 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am to 1 pm on Saturdays.

For further info call 628-9769.