535 new covid19 cases on Friday – 1,556 in past 3 days

Image courtesy CDC

THE Ministry of Health's daily covid19 report records 535 new covid19 cases were reported on Friday, with ten more deaths.

This is the highest number of new infections recorded in a day for several months and also means that for the past three days, between Wednesday and Friday, the country has seen 1,556 new cases of the virus.

On Wednesday, there were 512 cases; on Thursday, there were 509; and on Friday, there were 535 cases, with 12, 12 and ten deaths on those three days period respectively.

The ministry reported on Friday that of the ten new deaths that day, five were men and five were women. Six had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and lung disease. The ministry said three others had one comorbidity and only one person had no pre-existing health condition.

The release said 92.3 per cent of patients in the parallel healthcare system are unvaccinated.

The recent numbers have pushed active cases to 6,599 and the total deaths since the first covid19 death in March 2020 to 1,828.

There are 406 patients in hospital – 25 in ICU and 11 in the high dependency unit, 74 in step-down facilities and 5,584 patients in home isolation.

The ministry's 4 pm update also said there are 93 people in state quarantine.

From a total of 61, 519 covid19 infections, 53,092 patients recovered after 225 more people were discharged on Friday.

Seven months into the national covid19 vaccination programme, a total of 630,965 people have taken a covid19 vaccine. Of these, 625,021 are now fully vaccinated and 1,988 people have been given a third dose.

In total, 411,606 samples have been tested.