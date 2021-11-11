What’s up with POPs?

There’s a saying that nothing lasts forever. But there are a group of toxic chemicals called persistent organic pollutants (POPs) that persist for a long time in the environment, and which can affect people and wildlife far from where they were used and released.

According to the Basel Convention Regional Centre-Caribbean, “Sound management of chemicals and wastes containing POPs is a challenge for the Caribbean where increased consumerism and a shift in regional economies from agriculture to tourism and industrial economies have resulted in greater usage of these chemicals and the generation of larger, more complex categories of solid, hazardous and chemical wastes containing POPs.”

The World Health Organization says the most encountered POPs are organochlorine pesticides, such as DDT, industrial chemicals, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB) as well as unintentional by-products of many industrial processes, especially polychlorinated dibenzo-p-dioxins (PCDD) and dibenzofurans (PCDF), commonly known as dioxins. While many of these chemicals proved beneficial in pest and disease control, crop production, and industry, they had unforeseen effects on human health and the environment.

And what are some of these unforeseen effects? Studies have linked exposure to POPs to declines, diseases, or abnormalities in several wildlife species (fish, birds, and mammals) and in people, adverse reproductive, developmental, behavioural, neurologic, endocrine, and immunologic health effects. They have also been linked to cancers, mutations and birth defects both in animals and people.

POPs can be transported by wind and water, and therefore pollutants generated in one country can and do affect people and wildlife far from where they are used and released. Because POPs persist for long periods of time in the environment they can accumulate and pass from one species to the next through the food chain.

People are usually exposed to POPs through eating contaminated foods; drinking contaminated water is less common. Both in people and mammals, POPs can be transferred via the placenta and breast milk, though the numerous benefits of breastfeeding still outweigh the risks.

POPs have been flagged as a global concern and 91 countries and the European Community signed a groundbreaking United Nations treaty in Stockholm, Sweden in May 2001. This treaty, the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants entered into force on May 17, 2004 with the aim of protecting human health and the environment from POPs. As of January 2021, there are now 184 Parties to the Convention, which includes 14 Caribbean countries.

Trinidad and Tobago acceded to the Stockholm Convention on POPs on December 13, 2002. The country is required to submit, and periodically update a National Implementation Plan (NIP) to the Stockholm Convention Secretariat. In compliance with this requirement, the country submitted its first NIP to the Secretariat in January of 2015, for the period 2014 to 2018.

The NIP is a blueprint for the environmentally sound management of POPs in Trinidad and Tobago, the development of which was guided by input from a series of multi-stakeholder public consultations and workshops. This was followed up by an Updated NIP 2018, which covers the period up until 2023 and outlines the national status of POPs based on inventories conducted, addresses legislative gaps and contains an action plan which specifies the priority POPs activities, responsible agencies and the budget needed for the main categories for national implementation of the Stockholm Convention.