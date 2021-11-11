Soldiers, sailors get bail after being held at Arouca party

File photo.

A group of soldiers and sailors who were held at a house party in Arouca were granted bail after they pleaded not guilty when they appeared before an Arima magistrate on Wednesday.

Police said a group of 55 people were held at a house in Arouca on Tuesday after reports about a house party in the area.

They were charged with breaching the public health regulations.

Members of the Northern Division Task Force Area Central arrested the group, which included several members of the regiment and the coast guard. Up to Thursday afternoon police were unable to give the exact number of soldiers and sailors held at the party.

Newsday understands those arrested were kept at police stations across the Northern Division, including St Joseph, Arouca and Arima, to prevent overcrowding.

Police said those held were visited by a commander from the coast guard and a captain from the regiment and interviewed, as internal disciplinary charges were also likely to be brought against them.

All pleaded not guilty and were granted bail. They are expected to return to court between November 19 and 21.

Newsday contacted public relations officer for the regiment Capt Cleavon Dillon, who said he has not been authorised to issue a media release on the matter.

Newsday also sent WhatsApp messages to Defence Force communications manager Lt Sherron Manswell but had not received a response up to press time.