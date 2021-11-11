Police warn of online-linked crime

Photo via Pexels.

CID Snr Supt Joseph Chandool has warned the public to beware of getting robbed in person by bogus buyers/sellers they have initially encountered online.

He was speaking on Thursday at the media briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.

"We have noted a new phenomenon, which is being called 'online robbery.' These are instances where people try to transact sales online and meet at a location and are often robbed of their cash or the commodity which they have for sale."

He said the police executive and the Port of Spain Division urged people to try to meet at a venue which is not risky.

"The executive has urged the meeting place to be at a police station. If one asks to meet at a police station and the other party refuses to do so, that ought to raise a red flag."

Asked about the police Cyber Crime Unit, he said they pursue such culprits assiduously to bring them to justice, as the police are very concerned about people losing their hard-earned cash.

Chandool also warned people to physically check their cars are properly locked after using electronic keys, which he said were prone to failure.

"We might press the button and feel that our vehicle is locked, but it might not be. I urge you to do a physical check to ensure the door is locked before you walk away from your vehicle."

He said the Stolen Vehicle Squad was also working diligently to curb the transport of stolen vehicles betweenTrinidad and Tobago, a trade which he later told Newsday can move in both directions.

In the lead-up to Christmas, Chandool warned members of the public to try to be aware of their surroundings for their personal safety.

Otherwise he admitted to some delays in the police processing certificates of character, but also promised an announcement soon of measures to bring relief.