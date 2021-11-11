Morvant man gunned down near abandoned housing project

Stock photo

Police are probing the murder of a 35-year-old Morvant man shot near an abandoned housing project in Barataria on Wednesday night.

Police said residents of Upper Sixth Avenue, Barataria heard gunshots at around 11.40 pm and saw Riaz Mohammed bleeding in the street.

They called the police and members of the North Eastern Division Task Force went to the area and took Mohammed to hospital, where he was declared dead.

A team from the Morvant CID, Emergency Response Patrol and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I went to the scene.

Investigators said Mohammed was known to them,

A motive has not yet been established for his murder.