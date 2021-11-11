Matthews guides West Indies Women to ODI series win

Hayley Matthews -

HAYLEY MATTHEWS produced a fine all-round performance to guide the West Indies Women to an unassailable 2-0 series lead over Pakistan Women, after winning the second One Day International (ODI) by 37 runs at the National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan on Thursday.

The West Indies Women, who were sent in to bat first, were dismissed for 153 runs off 45.4 overs, with opener Deandra Dottin leading the way with 34, while Matthews contributed 26. Captain Stafanie Taylor made 23 and Shemaine Campbelle was unbeaten on 23.

Bowling for Pakistan Women, Fatima Sana took two wickets for 19 runs, while Anam Amin had 2/21 and Omaima Sohail 2/25.

The hosts were bundled out for 116, off 39.2 overs, in response, with Matthews collecting 4/26 with her off-breaks, while pace bowler Shamilia Connell took 3/18. Sohail topscored for Pakistan Women with 27, while captain Javeria Khan made 24.

The West Indies Women won the first ODI on Monday by 45 runs. The final ODI will take place at Karachi on Sunday.