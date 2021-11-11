Man, 60, dies trying to save children from car

File photo

A 60-YEAR-OLD man died Thursday morning after he tried to stop a car, with two children inside, from rolling into a drain.

Police said that at around 7.39 am, a 29-year-old woman parked her Toyota Corolla car on an access road off Upper Dibe Road, St James and went to a friend's house. Inside the car were her two children aged four and nine.

Some time later, Patrice George, 60, who lived in the area was passing by when he saw the car was moving towards a drain at the side of the road. The drain's depth was about five feet, police said.

Seeing the danger the children were in, the pensioner tried to stop the car by attempting to enter it from the driver's side to apply brakes. However, the car kept rolling and fell on top of George inside the drain, pinning him.

George was removed and taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was declared dead at 8.10 am.

Police said the children were not injured.