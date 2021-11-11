Justice for Kezia Guerra

THE EDITOR: It is deeply troubling when we were are witnesses to these very daunting realities. For our young women are deserving of rights, protections and freedoms. To learn of their passing is distressing. Such pathos reveals our heightened senses and indignant sympathy.

As thoughts pervade, we are now unable to further relish and appreciate their beauty, talents and ambitions. Is this fair? What is the value of life if one walks through a valley of the shadow of death? A shadow of death is cast and succeeds as a quagmire.

What about the grieving families and loved ones compelled to be comforted by the fondest of the memories of their dearly departed? More so, the unheard cries of their final moments are haunting and destroy the very fabric of society.

Kezia Jeneka Guerra did not deserve to die in that way. It is imperative for each life unfairly stolen from us to further engage our activism and dare not be eschewed. We have to remain solicitous. She deserves justice. Another must not suffer the same fate.

Sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Guerra. Let us keep the family and community in prayer.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain