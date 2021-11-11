io consulting chosen for front end design on NewGen hydrogen project

-

Kenesjay Green Ltd (KGL) has selected development advisers io consulting to perform the front end engineering design (feed) for the NewGen carbon neutral/green hydrogen project.

In a media release on Wednesday, KGL said the production capacity was scheduled to be completed in 2025.

NewGen is the launch project of KGL, a regional energy company that is in the business of developing viable decarbonising and green project opportunities.

“This will be the first electrolysis-based hydrogen production facility to be built in Point Lisas, Trinidad, and one of the first of this scale in the world.

“io will provide early-stage engineering and design services prior to final feed award for the new hydrogen plant including execution of the assessment of electrolyser supplier proposals received in response to a NewGen request for quotation inviting offers for technology supply,” KGL said.

The new hydrogen plant, it said, was being built around the concept of capturing waste heat from industrial power generation facilities on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate and converting it into electrical power to be used for the electrolysis of water to produce hydrogen.

KGL added that other sources of green renewable power were also being secured, and new sources developed.

“This carbon-neutral hydrogen will be used by the local Tringen ammonia facility to decarbonise its existing operations and provide a new source of hydrogen for ammonia production.

“The NewGen plant will provide some 20 per cent additional hydrogen feedstock required for the ammonia plant, becoming one of the first commercially viable new hydrogen production facilities globally.”

KGL chairman Philip Julien said io’s knowledge was welcomed and hoped for a positive impact and movement towards its targeted date of completion.

“Their deep knowledge and the prospect of continuity of a highly experienced team into the feed stage of the project will certainly augur well for the future. It will positively impact the project schedule, as feed execution is on the critical path towards having the facility achieve startup and operations in 2025.

“NewGen has confidence in the quality of work produced by io and values our collaborative and flexible working relationship as demonstrated during our successful execution of the bankable feasibility study. We therefore look forward with keen anticipation to partner with the io team as we move forward with this critical next phase,” Julien said.

Additionally, io’s CEO Richard Dyson said the company was enthusiastic about transforming the energy sector through decarbonisation to meet the climate change action goals.

“Our team of highly experienced industry experts is passionate about the possibilities for hydrogen in both transforming the energy sector with cleaner feedstock and accelerating decarbonisation to meet climate goals.

“We look forward to working with the NewGen team on this exciting project, not only for the benefits it brings to TT’s energy sector, but also its global potential, as it is proof that we can be both carbon neutral and industrial. We will ensure close communication with KGL, as project owner and developer, to ensure that the feed-related requirements are addressed in an agile and professional manner,” Dyson added.

According to KGL, io will commence its feed-related work with NewGen, by initiating the final selection of a suitable electrolyser technology supplier,as this was a major component of the design for the overall NewGen facility.

As the UN Congress of Parties (COP26) summit concludes on Friday, countries have re-stated their pledges to the Paris Agreement and the and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change of reducing global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius, in addition to the long-term goal of limiting global warming temperatures to below two degrees Celsius.