Football coaches, players march for the return of sports

Footballers, coaches and supporters walk through Port of Spain, on Thursday, in protest of the prohibition of team and contact sports as a result of measures implemented by Government to prevent the spread of covid19. - SUREASH CHOLAI

COACHES, players and administrators of local football marched through Port of Spain on Thursday morning to not only resume football but sports.

A few sports, including golf, were allowed during the covid19 pandemic but team sports and contact sports are still prohibited.

The Government, however, did permit the national senior women’s football team to play two international friendlies against Panama at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, last month.

The protest followed Government’s decision to blank the Ascension League’s proposal to resume football.

On November 2, the Ascension League issued a statement to the Ministry of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe, normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad and Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago chairman Douglas Camacho. It was signed by tournament director Kieron Edwards.

The proposal said all the players and coaches are vaccinated.

Three days later, Deyalsingh said permission to start the league cannot be granted at this time.

He said he could not allow the competition to kick off because of community spread of the delta variant of covid19.

Roughly 25 football stakeholders walked along the Brian Lara Promenade, Frederick Street and also gathered at the Red House. Covid19 protocols were followed.

The protestors wore red t-shirts saying “Let Football Play in a Safe Zone.”

A month ago, the Government allowed more businesses to open for vaccinated people called safe zones. They included gyms, cinemas and casinos.

Among those who attended the protest were director and coach of Cunupia FC Michael De Four, Unified Football Coaches of TT interim president Jefferson George, coach of Central Soccer World/Cunupia FC Randolph Boyce and All Blacks FC official Simon Francis.