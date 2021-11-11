Crimes against women changing landscape

Protesters plead for the protection of women following the murder of Andrea Bharatt earlier this year. - Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: Once again our hearts bleed and TT is plunged into mourning for not one but two daughters of the soil, Roxanne Warren and Kezia Guerra, who were brutally murdered mere days apart. We condemn the immoral and degenerate sexual abuse of a three-year-old baby, and we are praying for the return of Andara Ali, whose sudden and unexplained disappearance has left her loved ones in anguish. In most civilised societies women and children have always been deserving of extra protection from every quarter, and it should be no different for us in this country.

After the spate of murders earlier this year, including that of Andrea Bharatt, when people’s cries rose up as one voice in condemnation, some like myself believed that serious crime-deterrence measures would have been implemented by the national security apparatus to ensure that our women were safe. Sadly, this was a short-lived expectation.

Warren, killed while travelling back from Divali celebrations, leaves to mourn two teenage girls. We can only imagine how devastated and traumatised these two children must be – their mother now a bloody memory. We can only imagine how empty their tomorrows must seem, how deflated their dreams, and how visceral their anguish. While I am sure there would be a network of support, a mother’s guidance is indispensable and instinctive. No child deserves to lose their north star. But these are issues that don’t make it to the statistics.

Everyone is curious about what happened before a murder. But it’s time we start thinking of what happens after. It’s time we address the gut-wrenching loss and the post-traumatic stress disorder that surviving family members are forced to live with. Or better yet, it’s time we prevent them altogether.

The regularity with which the lives of our women are cut short is now barbaric. While we should be horrified at seeing another woman murdered in this country (we have come to expect it, don’t we?), we eventually run the risk of becoming numb to the gruesome reality that our women, our mothers, sisters and daughters are in danger. No one can truly believe that they are safe. These women are the life force of our nation: they feed us, guide us, pray with and for us. They make the house a home. For these reasons the loss of any single woman in this country, at the hands of a murderer, is simply repugnant, distasteful and unacceptable.

When the deputy commissioner of police says that “Yes, we will deal with gangs, but when it comes to issues like this we will need greater mediation and conflict resolution,” the but in that sentence betrays the differing attitude to victims who have been killed at the hands of family members or intimate acquaintances. They stand in a class by themselves, unable to be treated with the seriousness of those killed by murderous gangs. Why are they being treated as if they are incidental to “real” crime. Why are they being referenced as mere statistics?

It is poor, quite frankly, to suggest that murders arising from domestic disputes are different from other murders and could have been averted by mediation and conflict resolution. That is a whitewashing of the issue. The murder of any one of our daughters, sisters or mothers is one too many.

Our national security is clearly unable to inspire confidence in our citizens. It is a stark vote of no confidence that the relative of Roxanne Warren said that “We want justice, but I don’t think we will get it. Anybody does?” (Newsday https://newsday.co.tt/2021/11/05/family-of-murdered-sangre-grande-woman-don’t-expect-justice-for-her/)

“Anybody does (get justice)?” is not a flippant question. It represents not just the raw response to seeing a relative murdered, but also what people on the ground are feeling – that at the end of the day there is no real expectation that the murderers will actually be brought to justice. There is no confidence that justice will be meted out in a timely fashion and murderers will put through the criminal justice system.

TT must once again join hands in solidarity against all those who dare to violate the daughters of this country. We cannot abide by the failing national security measures which have neither inspired confidence nor change. We cannot expect to do the same old things and see different and better results. It is time to demand that the morale of our mothers and daughters be restored, and given some guarantee that they can walk the streets without the fear that it may be their last outing.

DINESH RAMBALLY

MP, Chaguanas West