Couple's love for each other gets them through UWI

Satyum and Leana Rampersd -

It is going to be the first Christmas, in years, that Satyum Rampersad and his wife, Leana Sookarm-Rampersad will spend without worrying about assignments or deadlines.

It is one that they are looking forward to with their three-year-old son, Prince Shivum.

Their closeness and love for each other got them through the University of the West Indies (UWI) and led to them both graduating with bachelor of science degrees. Even though their journey was not the smoothest, they were able to make it through because they had each other.

Their story begins when they both met at the UWI open campus, south Trinidad. They were then pursuing certificates in social work.

Satyum said in a phone interview, “And we ended being in the same class there, doing a certificate in social work. After we were there for two years, only after we graduated from there then we actually got into a relationship.”

During their two years on campus, Satyum and Leana developed “a really good friendship.”

While studying for her certificate, Leana was having some challenges with a particular assignment.

“It was a difficult assignment and for some reason, I could not get the grasp of this assignment and I could not understand it.

“Satyum, on the other hand, he had almost completed his assignment and I could not start mine, as I did not understand it. I used to call him for some assistance.

“He was very approachable and very kind, very friendly and very respectful. He is a very respectful person. So I felt comfortable enough to approach him.

“He used to help me with my assignments and tell me where I what I needed to do.”

They were both also working, Leana in Port of Spain and Satyum doing part-time jobs.

“The same month that we graduated from south campus, I got through in the government service. At first, I got through to Port of Spain and she was the only person that I knew working (in) Port of Spain.

“When I told her, she was happy that I got through to work in Port of Spain and both of us were from south to travel and things like that,” Satyum said.

However, he did not accept the position, but instead requested something closer and was posted in Couva.

“She was a bit disappointed at that time and eventually we kept on communicating. From there we used to meet and we signed up that same year to go St Augustine,” he said.

They both applied to UWI, St Augustine in 2013.

They also decided to get married and build a house.

“We took the first year, during the first semester... we took it off to get married and complete the house,” Satyum said.

They were unable to finish the house, but got it into a liveable condition. The couple took 2013-2014 off and resumed their studies in 2014.

Leana said getting their degrees was not easy. She added, “Our time at St Augustine was really hard. There isn’t any other way I can describe it. It was just difficult.”

At the time they were both doing full-time jobs and Leana had also shifted from her Port of Spain office to Penal.

“Commuting from south to St Augustine was very difficult. A lot of strain was put on Satyum, because sometimes I would be sleeping away after work. After work, you’re tired and hungry and there is a lot of traffic to go up through that Caroni Savannah road to reach to up St Augustine.

“It used to be hustling and very hectic. Both of us did our programme on evenings. There were many days we were not lucky to get our same classes on the same days.”

Leana said if they had lectures on evenings, the tutorials would fall on other days so they would have to come back on other days to have the tutorials.

In 2017, she became pregnant with their son, Prince Shivum, and took a year off when she had the baby in 2018.

It took them both five years to complete their degrees.

When Lena took that year off after having Prince Shivum, Satyum continued. He was scheduled to finish his degree in 2020 but failed a course, which rolled over to the following year. He finished in the first semester of 2021 and graduated this academic year.

They were always each other’s whether it was signing up for the degree or completing it.

Satyum said, “From the beginning I did not even want to sign up to do it, because I had just started working. Well, it was because of her I signed up.

“I would say I continued through because of her support.”

The sentiment was the same for Leana.

“I would not have been able to continue...I was mentally exhausted, I was drained. I did not have a social life; neither did Satyum.

“So our lives were just no family. It was just work and UWI. So mentally it took a toll on me. It was exhausting.

“There are many days I told Satyum, ‘I wanted to give up...The easiest thing is for you to just drop out.”

But when Leana looks back now, Satyum was always there, holding her hand, guiding her through, as she did the same for him.

“You have to go to work and come back in the evening and you’re studying whole night and you are not getting any sleep. You are drinking coffee whole night and then going to work. Coming back and in the morning, leaving Princes Town quarter to six to make sure we reach St Augustine in time for our exams at 9 am.”

She described it as a big sacrifice she could not have done without Satyum.

Besides Satyum’s unshaken support, Leana also did not give up because she did not want her son to ask her why she did not continue with her schooling.

“I just did not ever want to disappoint him,” she said.

She is also more relieved than overjoyed about getting her degree.

“Personally, I am relieved that it is all over. It was one of the hardest phases in our life, school. It is a very big commitment and I am happy it is over.”

While it was challenging for them, like many people, who have very fond memories of their school/university days, the Rampersads also had good days at UWI.

They recalled taking the day off from work for exams, finishing early and taking trips to Maracas, and one day going to a cricket match at the Oval.

“There was a day she finished exams after six and we did not plan to go cricket. And we just went, got tickets and went in. So there were a lot of good times as well.”

The couple said during their time at UWI its staff and administration were very helpful.

Leana recalled, “Even when we had our son, there was one class that Satyum and I had together – about one of the only classes we had together. That particular lecturer, he facilitated Satyum and me. That is Dr Anand Rampersad. He always supported us and always encouraged us.”

She did not have anyone to babysit her newborn son and would have to take him to campus with her.

She said they told Rampersad of this and he allowed Satyum to go for one hour of his lecture and her the other. When Satyum would return after the first hour, he would take care of the baby.

While they might consider doing their masters in the future, this Christmas, the family simply wants to spend quality time together.

Leana said they just did not want to do their bachelors and give up, as there was “always room for some sort of improvement.

“In time we will continue our education. But as of now, we really need to take a break from studying.”

For those embarking on a big life journey, Leana says all good things in life require a big sacrifice.

“If you want something, you have to work and you have to sacrifice hard. Just don’t give up on your hopes and dreams,” she added.

She also wanted to tell people they should not judge others according to which school they attended.

“I went to Pleasantville Junior and Senior Secondary schools. A lot of people used to say, ‘She is a dunce, she is a dunce.’

“I enjoyed my time at Pleasantville Secondary school and had some of the best teachers over there.

“People must not stereotype any individual based on the schools that they went to or passed for. Because no one knows what anyone is capable of."