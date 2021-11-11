Cops go to DPP for advice on Avocat cutlass murder

File photo

Homicide detectives were expected to submit a file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Thursday evening for instructions on the murder of Premnath Maraj.

If charged, the 41-year-old suspect will face a Siparia magistrate.

Maraj, 37, was chopped and killed on November 1 at St John’s Branch Trace, Avocat Village in South Oropouche.

The attack happened in the yard of his friend, Taramatee Ramsingh, 37.

The father of one from St Mary’s Village, South Oropouche, was cutting the grass with a brush cutter. The suspect began complaining about stones pitching into his property, and an argument broke out.

The suspect chopped Maraj several times.

Ramsingh intervened, and the suspect also chopped her in the head, hands and chest. She was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, Maraj died on the spot.

The suspect went into hiding after the attack but surrendered to the police on Monday.

Before being taken into custody, he called a relative to sayi he was sorry and that his mind went blank at the time of the attack.

Insp Rebeiro of the Homicide Bureau Region III is leading the investigations.