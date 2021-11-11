Cops brace for crime spree after double murder

SHOT DEAD: Twyla Peterson -

OFFICERS of the Northern Division say they are bracing for reprisal killings and shooting sprees following the murder of two men on Wednesday night.

Police said the murders of Twyla Peterson, 31, of 2 ½ Mile Mark, Blanchisseuse Road, Arima and Christopher Brandon De Leon, 28, of Wattley Circular, Mt Pleasant Road, Arima are linked to the murder of Adrian Wilson who was killed on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said De Leon's associates will seek to avenge his death by bloodshed. Police could not say the relationship between the two men.

According to police reports, De Leon and Peterson were ambushed while liming near an abandoned house at Faria Street, Arima.

Police said at about 7.28 pm, officers responded to a report of a shooting in Mt Pleasant Road and found the men dead on the road.

Two gunmen, police said, attacked the men with Peterson running a short distance before collapsing on Mt Pleasant Road. De Leon died on the spot.

Wilson, 29, of Guava Avenue, By-Pass Road, Arima was murdered a day earlier. He was walking along Church Street, By-pass Road, at about 3.15 pm when three men chased and killed him.

His murder was caught on CCTV camera. Footage was shared on social media and showed Wilson running for his life as three gunmen shot at him, one with an assault rifle. Wilson fell twice in his attempt to escape. After his second fall, the gunmen stood over him and opened fire as he lay on the floor.