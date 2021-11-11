Australia to meet New Zealand in T20 World Cup final

Australia's Marcus Stoinis, holding helmet, and Matthew Wade celebrate after winning the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai, UAE, Thursday. (AP Photo) -

MATTHEW Wade’s late innings heroics led Australia into the final of the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second semifinal in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday.

Australia will meet New Zealand in the final at 10 am (TT time), on Sunday.

On Wednesday, New Zealand defeated England by five wickets in semifinal one.

Pakistan posted 176/4 batting first with a trio of batsmen showing form. Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan had an opening partnership of 71 in ten overs. Azam was first to go for 39 off 34 deliveries.

Pakistan scored more than ten runs per over in the second half of the innings with Fakhar Zaman hitting 55 not out off 32 balls with three fours and four sixes.

Rizwan cracked 67 off 52, a knock which included three fours and four sixes.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc grabbed 2/38 in four overs for the Aussies.

In reply, opener David Warner continued his prolific form with the bat but despite his 49 Australia were restricted to 96/5 in the 13th over.

Wade joined Marcus Stoinis and the pair mounted a fight back.

Wade was brutal against the Pakistan bowlers belting an unbeaten 41 off only 17 balls with two fours and four sixes. Hasan Ali dropped Wade in the 19th over which was a costly miss. Following the chance Wade hit three consecutive sixes to propel Australia to 177/5 with one over to spare.

Stoinis was no slouch scoring 40 not out off 31 balls which included two fours and two sixes.

Spinner Shadab Khan snatched 4/26 in four overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

PAKISTAN 176/4 (20 overs) (Mohammad Rizwan 67, Fakhar Zaman 55 not out, Babar Azam 39; Mitchell Starc 2/38) vs AUSTRALIA 177/5 (19 overs) (David Warner 49, Matthew Wade 41 not out, Marcus Stoinis 40 not out; Shadab Khan 4/26) Australia won by five wickets