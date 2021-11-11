A year later, San Fernando woman's killer still at large

Daiyke Mongroo (right) and her husband Ramjewan Mongroo.

Thursday marked the first anniversary of the murder of 75-year-old Daiyke Meera Mongroo, and to date, her murderer is still at large.

Relatives are keeping the faith and hoping for a breakthrough in the investigation.

"There is a God, and he is not sleeping. Last month, the family held a prayer for her," a relative said on Thursday by phone.

Mongroo, the grandmother of four was beaten, bound, and strangled at her home at Papourie Road, Diamond Village in San Fernando, on November 11, 2020.

Her husband Ramjewan Mongroo, a pensioner, made the ghastly find after returning from running errands.

The couple’s two adult children, Rohan Mongroo and Grace Sankar, live abroad.

However, several relatives live nearby and keep Ramjewan company.

"Grace is still stressed and traumatised over the murder. She constantly calls to check on him. He is active and looks after his animals. Someone is always with him, and the family always looks out for him," the relative said.

"It was terrifying just seeing the body on the ground. I was home that day, but did not hear her scream or anything."

Homicide Bureau Region III police have questioned several people, but no one has been arrested. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information can call 555, 999, Crime Stoppers at 800- TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station. People can also call Homicide detectives at 652-0495.