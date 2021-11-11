A waste of taxpayers money by the Govt

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: The Prime Minister appears to have quietly pulled the plug on Train 1 of the Atlantic LNG project.

Half a billion dollars was flushed down the toilet and everyone said, "Great is the PNM and let us move on. Don’t study it."

The warnings were given, well in advance, that the Government, via the National Gas Company (NGC), was wasting money trying to prop up Train 1.

Those who gave the warnings were dismissed as simpletons, because they did not understand the "high science" behind these complex operations.

Did the Government force the NGC Board to waste this money? Is that why the CEO requested liability insurance to protect himself and his executives?

NGC is a state-owned company and takes orders from the political directorate. If anyone has any doubts, consider the fact that, according to Prime Minister Rowley, when the People's Partnership was in office, "between the period 2012 and 2015 they took out $16 billion from the NGC as dividends."

Now that the shoe is on the other foot it is not unrealistic to contemplate that PNM political machinations are at play.

Half a billion dollars could have done so much in developing TT. Roads could have been paved, water could have been directed to waterless communities, homes could have been built. Infrastructure for the internet of things could have been developed.

Diversification into the metaverse could have been funded. BMW is kilometres ahead of anyone else in this area, long before Facebook made its recent announcement.

But we are not about those things. Just the usual "mamaguism" at election time.

Citizens must remember who the Government favours in its governance.

The upcoming Tobago House of Assembly election will be a significant bellwether for Trinidad as well.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope