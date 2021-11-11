1,021 covid19 cases, 24 deaths in 48 hours

Image courtesy CDC

WITHIN the space of 48 hours, between Wednesday and Thursday, this country saw 1,021 covid19 infections and 24 deaths.

The Ministry of Health’s 4 pm update on Thursday indicated that for that day, 509 new infections were recorded with 12 new deaths. On Wednesday, there were 512 cases and 12 deaths.

This means that from November 1 to 11, there have been 3,655 infections and 122 deaths as a result of this virus.

The update on Thursday said there are 6,299 active positive cases with the 12 new deaths bringing to 1,818, the total number of people who was died from covid19.

During the ministry’s public covid19 briefing, Principal Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health Dr Maryam Richards said on Wednesday that there are over 400 patients in the parallel healthcare system, the highest number since June.

The ministry’s update on Thursday said there are currently 408 in the parallel healthcare system. It said 52,867 patients have recovered and there have been 60,984 total cases since March 2020.

It said there are 62 patients are in step down facilities, 94 in state quarantine and 5,320 in home isolation.

The update said 630,144 patients have received the first of a two-dose covid19 vaccine regime while 585,300 have received their second. It said 37,906 people have received a single dose regime and 623,206 people are fully vaccinated.

Since rolling out its initiative earlier this week, 1,019 people have received a third dose of the vaccine.

The update also said 92.3 per cent of patients in the parallel healthcare system (amounting to 5,033 out of 5,453 patients) are not fully vaccinated.