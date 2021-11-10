Wrong place to impeach

President Paula-Mae Weekes - ANGELO_MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: If I am correct, every Member of Parliament including the Prime Minister – and also the President – have taken an oath of office to defend the Constitution.

As a result they have a moral obligation to always tell us the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. However, that can only be accomplished if there is an opportunity for them to be questioned.

In the recent impeachment hearing of the President in Parliament over the withdrawal of the merit list of Police Service Commission nominees, there was no debate, the majority of the Electoral College (the Senate and the House) voting against it.

So if the Parliament was the wrong vplace to conduct the hearing, should it not have been before the courts, where arguments are allowed and testimonies are welcomed?

The longer the secrecy continues the more there is potential speculations that will in time hurt the country. Therefore the President must reveal who visited her and what was the nature of their discussions.

Moreover, the matter could do irreparable damage to the President’s reputation and to the Office of President.

I believe the right place to submit arguments is in a court of law.

JAY RAKHAR

New York