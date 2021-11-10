Trinidad and Tobago Chamber names finalists for Champions of Business entrepreneurs

Angela Lee Loy -

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce has announced this year’s finalists in the category of entrepreneurship for the champions of business 2021 awards.

In a media statement on Wednesday, it said of the three finalists – Guru Fitness Ltd, Montano’s Chocolate Co Ltd and Tech Beach Retreat Ltd – only one will be selected to receive the award and announced at the awards finale, to be televised on November 19 at 8 pm.

The annual event recognises outstanding businesses and operators in six categories: Entrepreneur Awards; Business Technology; Internationally Known...TT Owned Company of the Year (IKTTO); Emerging Entrepreneur and SME Pivot; the new Green Agenda Award; and the Business Hall of Fame.

The finalists for the category Business Technology are eboxTENDERS Ltd, medl Ltd and Novo Farms Ltd. Angostura Ltd has been chosen for the Internationally Known...TT Owned Company of the Year award.

This year’s Hall of Fame inductees are Angela Lee Loy, an entrepreneur, former partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers and now chair and founder of Aegis Business Solutions Ltd; and Dr Krishna Bahadoorsingh, who has been considered a pioneer in the real-estate development industry and also served as an independent senator, a past president of the Rotary Club of Port of Spain and a founding member and deputy chairman of the Urban Development Corporation (Udecott).

The remaining categories are yet to be announced.

Platinum sponsors include bmobile for Business Technology; Eximbank TT for Internationally Known...TT Owned Company of the Year and Breakthrough Exporter; Unit Trust Corporation for Entrepreneurship; National Gas Company for the Green Agenda and Business Hall of Fame awards.

The bronze sponsors are Agostini’s Ltd; TT Stock Exchange; Southern Sales & Service Company Ltd; Ramps Logistics Ltd; and Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd.