Traffic disruption at Claxton Bay

File photo by Roger Jacob

The Ministry of Works and Transport has warned that work will take place at Southern Main Road, Claxton Bay from November 10-24 between 9.30am and 3pm.

This is to facilitate road rehabilitation and drainage works.

The ministry said traffic will be temporarily disrupted and sometimes briefly stopped at the 40-kilometre mark.

Drivers were advised to be extremely careful, observe all directional signs and barriers, follow instructions from police on site and watch out for heavy equipment entering and exiting the work zone.

Anyone needing further information can visit the ministry's website at www.mowt.gov.tt or call the Highways Division at 625-4671.