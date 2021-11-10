Tobago's covid19 death toll climbs to 105

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll rose to 105 after a 56 year-old man with comorbidities died overnight of complications relating to the virus.

The island now has 16 new covid19 cases and 319 active cases.

In a statement on Wednesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are 31 patients in state isolation, 286 in home isolation and two in ICU. Seventeen patients have been discharged.

It said to date, 17, 406 people on the island have been tested for covid19, of whom 3,447 have tested positive. There are 3,447 recovered patients.

To date, 22, 675 people in Tobago are partially-vaccinated and 21, 404 are fully vaccinated.