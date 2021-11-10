San Fernando man burgles pensioner’s home, faces sentence month-end

The man caught red-handed early last Thursday inside the home of an 81-year-old San Fernando pensioner is expected to be sentenced on November 30.

Sheldon Charles, 46, who is unemployed, pleaded guilty before a San Fernando magistrate a few days ago, charged with one count of burglary.

At around 3 am on Thursday, residents of Les Efforts East called Mon Repos police after being awakened by noises. Police said the residents also heard Larry Ramcharan, 81, crying out for help in his home.

Sgt Gobin and PC Maraj of the Mon Repos police station immediately responded in a private car. as no police vehicles were available when the station got the call. Cpl Dabee also helped with the investigations.

The officers found Charles, who lives at Navet Road in San Fernando, hiding behind a door inside the victim's house and arrested him. He had got in by picking the lock on the front door.

The court heard that Charles has five previous convictions for wounding and narcotics-related offences.

The magistrate denied him bail and adjourned the case to November 30 for sentencing.